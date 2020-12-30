New Year’s Eve safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to make sure you are celebrating responsibly.

“We always want people to be safe, especially around the holidays,” says Marshfield Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician Stephanie Wagner.

In a year where not everything has gone according to plan, you may be ready to say, see you later, to 2020.

“Really celebrating new years in a different way than people are used to in past years,” Wagner says.

Wagner says celebrating New Year’s Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic should look a little different.

“The safest thing to do this year because of COVID is to have those gatherings at home only with your immediate household members,” she says.

Wagner says opting for virtual celebrations is the way to go.

“People looking into attending a virtual concert or attending a virtual event to help them celebrate,” she says. “Connecting with friends and family over a virtual platform, whether it is over the phone or over a screen platform like facetime.”

COVID-19 isn’t the only thing to avoid while ringing in the new year.

“We will also have extra officers out on patrol New Year’s Eve,” says Riley McLennan with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Even with many opting for at-home celebrations, McLennan says think twice before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“If you plan on going out to celebrate, determine a designated driver, a taxi or arrange for a Lyft or Uber,” She says.

McLennan also says it might be a good idea to stay home given the weather we’ve seen this week.

