Advertisement

New Year’s Eve safety tips

As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to...
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to make sure you are celebrating responsibly.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to make sure you are celebrating responsibly.

“We always want people to be safe, especially around the holidays,” says Marshfield Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician Stephanie Wagner.

In a year where not everything has gone according to plan, you may be ready to say, see you later, to 2020.

“Really celebrating new years in a different way than people are used to in past years,” Wagner says.

Wagner says celebrating New Year’s Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic should look a little different.

“The safest thing to do this year because of COVID is to have those gatherings at home only with your immediate household members,” she says.

Wagner says opting for virtual celebrations is the way to go.

“People looking into attending a virtual concert or attending a virtual event to help them celebrate,” she says. “Connecting with friends and family over a virtual platform, whether it is over the phone or over a screen platform like facetime.”

COVID-19 isn’t the only thing to avoid while ringing in the new year.

“We will also have extra officers out on patrol New Year’s Eve,” says Riley McLennan with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Even with many opting for at-home celebrations, McLennan says think twice before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“If you plan on going out to celebrate, determine a designated driver, a taxi or arrange for a Lyft or Uber,” She says.

McLennan also says it might be a good idea to stay home given the weather we’ve seen this week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Tasheen Marquis Goggins
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Menomonie man charged with intentional homicide
Elena White
Barron County family battles MIS-C after a mild experience with COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
File image
Wisconsin Department of Transportation releases names of those involved in Jackson County crash