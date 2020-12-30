Preliminary hearing scheduled for Menomonie man charged with intentional homicide

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The preliminary hearing for a Menomonie man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide has been scheduled.

Dunn County court records show the hearing for Tasheen Goggins has been scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.

Goggins is currently charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon and mayhem.

The criminal complaint shows on Nov. 1, law enforcement responded to a report of a male who was stabbed at 705 South Broadway Street in Menomonie. Officials noted the victim was seen sitting inside Domino’s Pizza holding his abdomen with paper towels stained with blood.

Goggins told law enforcement that stabbing was a “light stab” and that the knife was approximately four inches.

