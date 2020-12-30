Advertisement

Preliminary hearing scheduled for Menomonie man charged with intentional homicide

Tasheen Marquis Goggins
Tasheen Marquis Goggins(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The preliminary hearing for a Menomonie man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide has been scheduled.

Dunn County court records show the hearing for Tasheen Goggins has been scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.

Goggins is currently charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon and mayhem.

The criminal complaint shows on Nov. 1, law enforcement responded to a report of a male who was stabbed at 705 South Broadway Street in Menomonie. Officials noted the victim was seen sitting inside Domino’s Pizza holding his abdomen with paper towels stained with blood.

Goggins told law enforcement that stabbing was a “light stab” and that the knife was approximately four inches.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

This year, the challenges kept coming including how Mayo Clinic caregivers communicate with...
Local caregivers feeling struggle of working on COVID-19 frontlines
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to...
New Year’s Eve safety tips
Elena White
Barron County family battles MIS-C after a mild experience with COVID-19