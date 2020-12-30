Advertisement

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire extends voting period

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sculpture Tour Eau Claire has extended their voting period for “People’s Choice” award.

Executive Director Julie Pangallo says the voting has been extended until Sunday night at midnight, in an effort to provide additional entertainment over New Year’s weekend.

Ballots for voting are on the back page of brochures, which are in boxes on street lights along the route. For more information, click here.

