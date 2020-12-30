SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 29th (Part Two)

Adams-Friendship 59, Amherst 53

Antigo 60, Lakeland 58

Appleton North 59, Ashwaubenon 58

Beaver Dam 79, Oshkosh North 75

Brookfield Central 67, Oak Creek 57

Cadott 52, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Campbellsport 55, Lomira 49

Colby 80, Abbotsford 67

Darlington 69, Royall 26

Denmark 67, Brillion 55

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Marshfield 48

Edgerton 92, Belleville 54

Elk Mound 49, Stanley-Boyd 36

Elmwood/Plum City 72, Independence 47

Fennimore 71, Hillsboro 43

Freedom 75, Rhinelander 41

Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39

Greendale 74, Port Washington 60

Holmen 62, Mauston 40

Johnson Creek 77, Montello 50

Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78

Kettle Moraine 56, Catholic Memorial 47

Kiel 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Laconia 75, Kewaskum 71

Ladysmith 71, Lake Holcombe 54

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Lakeside Lutheran 36

Lake Mills 68, Jefferson 48

Lancaster 68, Potosi 48

Luther 63, Lincoln 13

Marathon 63, Cameron 61

Martin Luther 105, Brookfield Academy 52

McDonell Central 54, Regis 53

Medford Area 64, Edgar 41

Menomonee Falls 79, Kimberly 62

Mosinee 62, Altoona 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53

New Berlin West 66, Waukesha North 53

New Glarus 67, Brodhead 61, OT

New London 73, Hortonville 59

North Fond du Lac 57, Oakfield 36

Northwestern 82, Hurley 70

Omro 57, Winneconne 56

Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26

Prairie Farm 56, Siren 40

Racine St. Catherine’s 82, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 26

Randolph 62, Princeton 48

Reedsville 56, Coleman 50

Rice Lake 60, Osceola 41

River Falls 84, New Richmond 52

Somerset 66, Glenwood City 42

Spencer 65, Gilman 36

Stratford 64, Wausau East 50

Tomah 51, Menomonie 45

Turtle Lake 65, Luck 56

Two Rivers 57, Kohler 54

Valders 67, Sheboygan Falls 51

Waterford 66, Shoreland Lutheran 58

Whitnall 71, Slinger 42

Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 45

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Bangor 48

Wrightstown 81, Luxemburg-Casco 71

Adams-Friendship 60, Amherst 59

Altoona 48, Elk Mound 40

Appleton West 46, Oshkosh North 38

Arcadia 66, Fall Creek 50

Argyle 58, Benton 37

Auburndale 56, Mosinee 54

Beaver Dam 60, South Milwaukee 18

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Cambridge 54, Dodgeland 39

Campbellsport 61, Lomira 51

Catholic Memorial 86, West Allis Nathan Hale 51

Crandon 40, Suring 35

Evansville 37, Big Foot 31

Fennimore 59, Southwestern 41

Florence 49, Goodman/Pembine 9

Freedom 73, Marinette 14

Germantown 93, Mukwonago 57

Gillett 64, Oconto 49

Gilmanton 55, Cornell 38

Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41

Holmen 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42

Hortonville 78, Appleton North 39

Howards Grove 63, West Bend West 34

Independence 53, Elmwood/Plum City 41

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Pacelli 38

Kewaunee 73, Sevastopol 31

Kiel 51, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 21

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 57

La Farge 64, Weston 39

Laona-Wabeno 55, Menominee Indian 17

Marshall 69, Waupun 62

Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41

McDonell Central 56, Regis 37

Merrill 49, Marshfield 48

North Fond du Lac 56, Oakfield 42

Oshkosh West 53, Fond du Lac 51

Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46

Peshtigo 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43

Plymouth 76, Ozaukee 46

Port Edwards 39, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

Potosi/Cassville 62, Cuba City 35

Prairie Farm 68, Siren 52

Randolph 52, Markesan 31

Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Falls 23

Reedsburg Area 58, Watertown 37

Rhinelander 49, Assumption 46

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 29

Roncalli 50, Reedsville 30

Saint Thomas More 57, Cudahy 38

Sauk Prairie 59, River Valley 11

Solon Springs 45, Drummond 44

Somerset 49, River Falls 39

South Shore 56, Butternut 18

St. Mary Catholic 88, Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, OT

Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60

Valders 55, Luxemburg-Casco 49

Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 33

Whitehall 44, Granton 17

Whitewater 52, Clinton 51

Winneconne 61, Omro 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Marathon 33

ECA Stars 4, Hayward 1

Chi Hi/Menomonie 4, Northalnd Pines 1

Whitehall 60, Arcadia 18