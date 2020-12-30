State DHS reports second day of more than 2,000 new COVID cases

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 64 more confirmed COVID-19 tests on Wednesday for a total of 9,182. The health department estimates there are 329 active cases in the county. A total of 292 Eau Claire County community members have been hospitalized at some point with the virus.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 25 new cases on December 30 for a total 5,839 cases in the county.

Dunn County reports its largest single-day increase in cases since December 4 with 42 confirmed cases on December 30. There were 45 cases reported on December 4. The county has a total of 3,488 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another La Crosse County community member has died related to COVID-19. The county also adds 85 more cases Wednesday for a total of 9,994.

STATEWIDE STATS

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says 2,755 new results came back positive out of a total of 7,362 people who were tested for the coronavirus, which equals 37.42%, or one out of every three tests. Another 4,607 people tested negative within the past 24 hours for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new cases increased after dropping for two days in a row. That average continues to be fewer than 2,000 cases a day in the state. State health officials say the average first dipped below 2,000 for the first time since late September on Saturday, December 26th.

Our records show the 14-day average for new coronavirus cases increased for the first time Wednesday after having dropped daily since December 13, a 17-day stretch. The 14-day average on December 13 had been 3,514 and had dropped to 2,296 on Tuesday. The average increased to 2,321 on Wednesday.

To date, 2,344,609 people have tested negative throughout the state since testing began earlier this year.

Deaths

The 35 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,818. The first deaths were reported back in March.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths decreased to 29 Wednesday from Tuesday’s average of 34. This is partly due to low numbers reported Christmas Day and the weekend, when fewer than 10 deaths were reported each day.

For the second straight day, state health officials say Wisconsin’s death rate is at 1.01%. The rate increased to 1.01% after sitting at 1.0% for six straight days. Before Thursday (Christmas Eve), the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS will be listed later in this article.

To date, 477,292 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 27,729 people, which is 5.8% of all known cases. There are 444,609 people (93.2%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 126 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Wednesday. To date, 21,207 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations dropped below 100 after sitting above that for three days. That is due to low numbers of daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 from Christmas through Monday, December 28. There were fewer than 100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 during that four day stretch across the state.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA), as of Tuesday, 1,082 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from Monday’s report of 1,088 statewide hospitalizations. In addition, as of Tuesday, 249 were in ICU, an increase from Monday’s report of 237. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the sixth straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

Hospital Readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Tuesday that 251 ICU beds (17.12%) and 2,167 of all types of medical beds (19.39%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The WHA reported little change from Monday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 18 hospitals need gowns, 13 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119.

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Monday, December 28, the state has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines. The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22. In addition, 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

