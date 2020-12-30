Wisconsin Department of Transportation releases names of those involved in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released the names of those involved in the Jackson County crash that killed one and injured another on Tuesday.

WISDOT says Autumn Holbach, 28 of Hixton, was the driver of the vehicle and she suffered non-life threatening injuries. Michael Greengrass, 41 has been identified as the fatality victim in the crash.

Officials say Holbach lost control of the vehicle and Greengrass was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

