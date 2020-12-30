Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Transportation releases names of those involved in Jackson County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released the names of those involved in the Jackson County crash that killed one and injured another on Tuesday.

WISDOT says Autumn Holbach, 28 of Hixton, was the driver of the vehicle and she suffered non-life threatening injuries. Michael Greengrass, 41 has been identified as the fatality victim in the crash.

Officials say Holbach lost control of the vehicle and Greengrass was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Tasheen Marquis Goggins
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Menomonie man charged with intentional homicide
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the new year, Marshfield Clinic wants to...
New Year’s Eve safety tips
Elena White
Barron County family battles MIS-C after a mild experience with COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR