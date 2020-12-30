Zero-calorie drinks top list of Kroger’s most-purchased items in 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The bio-fuels industry is already getting attention from the incoming Biden Administration. President-elect Biden’s choice to run the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, has been in contact with industry leaders to talk about ways to increase access to fuels with higher ethanol blends. Discussions have also included the way the new Administration will deal with the Renewable Fuels Standard. It’s also expected that waivers given to refiners will also be an important topic in those discussions.

China has some money and they’ve been spending it on U.S. soybeans and wheat. New USDA export numbers show the Chinese bought just over 6 million tons of U.S. soybeans in November, up 136% from their purchases last November. For the first 11 months of this year, our soybean sales to China are up 45%. Our wheat sales to China are also a positive story as the Chinese have bought our wheat for 5 straight weeks. So far this marketing year, the Chinese have bought over 1 and a half million metric tons of U.S. wheat making them one of the largest buyers of our wheat, along with Mexico, Japan and the Philippines.

Americans food buying habits changed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has limited access to restaurants and forcing more people to eat at home. So the country’s largest grocery retailer, Krogers, has been keeping track of what foods and beverages we are buying the most this year. Topping the list are zero calorie soft drinks, followed by varieties of shredded cheese, flavored potato chips, Sauvignon Blanc wine, heavy whipping cream, fresh burger patties, artisan style buns, bulk individual coffee pods, party size bags of variety chocolates with Black Forest Ham rounding out the top 10.

Things would change in Congress if new population estimates become official. To keep the 435 seats in the House, numbers show New York would lose 2 seats while California would lose a seat for the first time in history. Other states that would lose seats because of falling populations include Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota. That would mean Texas would gain 3 seats, Florida 2 seats while North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and Oregon would all gain 1 seat. The final population count has not yet been certified.

