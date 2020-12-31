Advertisement

Badgers win Duke’s Mayo Bowl

After a slow start, Wisconsin defeats Wake Forest 42-28
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may not be the bowl game Badger fans were expecting at the beginning of the season, but there’s something to be said for winning your last game in 2020.

The Badgers did just that by defeating Wake Forest in the Duke’ Mayo Bowl in Charlotte 42-28.

Early on, it didn’t look like that would be the case. Wisconsin fell behind 14-0 and then trailed again 21-14, but then it was all Badgers from there on out, on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Wisconsin rushed for 5 touchdowns, including two by quarterback Graham Mertz. The freshman also threw for another score for UW. Garrett Groshek, Jalen Berger, and John Chanel also ran for touchdowns for the Badgers.

The defense had 4 interceptions for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin finishes the year 4-3.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Gov. Evers asks for resignation of Workforce Development Secretary

Latest News

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
UW-Eau Claire announces 2016 football schedule
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey announces 2015-2016 team awards
SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 17th, 2016