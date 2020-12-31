Bloomer residents receive notice of recent lead testing

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - City of Bloomer residents will be notified about recent lead testing through their January utility bill.

Recently, the city took a proactive approach and removed all known lead service laterals that remained in the water testing after sampling indicated the lead action level to be above 15 micrograms per liter.

The city says if you have any questions you are asked to contact 715-568-2424.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.