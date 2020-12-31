Chippewa Valley holds on to hope for 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are almost there, soon we will be flipping the calendar to 2021 and leaving 2020 in the past.

Hello Wisconsin’s Sarah Winkelmann went around the Chippewa Valley to hear from residents that are reflecting on the past year.

We will never forget the year 2020 and with a heavy heart we look ahead to 2021. Overall residents are full of hope for more normalcy. Once everything starts to open back up spending time with friends and family, ditching the masks and attending concerts were all popular responses.

While the pandemic won’t go away as soon as we turn the calendar to 2021, there is an overall sense of relief for a fresh start in the New Year.

