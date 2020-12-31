Advertisement

Heat avenge embarrassment, rally to top Bucks 119-108

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots next to Miami Heat forward Kelly...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots next to Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami.(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged. Goran Dragic scored 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks 119-108 on Wednesday night -- one day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.

