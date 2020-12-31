Local caregivers feeling struggle of working on COVID-19 frontlines

EAU CLAIRE/LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone, especially those working on the front lines.

Working in health care has its rewards and challenges like any other profession.

This year, the challenges kept coming, which meant a new way of doing so much including how caregivers communicate with patients and their families.

“The hardest part of my job is the emotional connection with the patients because many times, I’m not going directly rooms, I am doing a lot of my communication with patients and families over the phone,” said Marian Ennen, a social worker at Mayo Clinic’s Eau Claire campus.

“It’s very hard on video to try to interpret the non-verbal cues that you’re getting and the emotions that are coming out of those conversations,” said Kristine Brueggen, a nurse practitioner in palliative care at Mayo’s La Crosse campus.

The women agree that public reception has been one of the most difficult areas to navigate.

“To me, one of the challenges is the disbelief that this is a severe illness,” Ennen said.

“Sometimes people have a really good day and think, oh wow I’m getting better—and the next day, they’ll be back in the ICU,” said Brueggen.

“I had a friend of mine that said to me not too long ago, ‘Isn’t this just like the flu?’, and I said no, it’s not like the flu, it’s more serious than that,” added Ennen. “If I could bring people to see those patients that are in such severe cases, they would understand.”

Despite the hardships, Brueggen and Ennen were grateful to receive their first doses of the COVID vaccine.

“I actually received mine on Christmas Eve, which I think was the best present I ever got,” Brueggen said.

“I had no reaction whatsoever from it, it’s like a flu shot,” said Ennen.

“I am so excited because I think that as we get more and more doses, more and more people will be vaccinated,” added Brueggen.

Until then, they remain committed to finding little moments of optimism where they can.

“It may not be living another year, it may not be living another month, but there’s always something to hope for and we can help you find it,” said Brueggen.

“It is similar to what happened to me when I went through a tornado. The community came together to help each other, and that’s what I remember so fondly,” Ennen said.

