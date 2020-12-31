Oconomowoc legislator’s daughter faces drug charges
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces multiple charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at people in an SUV.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the 18-year-old daughter of Oconomowoc Republican state Rep. Barbara Dittrich has been charged with possession with intent to deliver mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, two people in an SUV told police that Sophie Dittrich was in another vehicle and pointed a gun at them on Dec. 27.
Dittrich said she didn’t get along with one of the people in the SUV.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.