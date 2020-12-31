Outdoor skating rinks to open Dec. 31

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry has announced that outdoor skating rinks will open Dec. 31 after 4 p.m.

All outdoor warming shelters will remain closed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The department adds that light timers have been installed at all outdoor rinks locations and will be operational from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

