Silvermine Nordic trail with man-made snow open to skiers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley has been without much snow so far this winter, so skiers have been unable to hit their usual trails. Now thanks to the new man-made trail at Silvermine, skiers can resume their sport without relying on Mother Nature.

The Silvermine Nordic trail opened in mid-December after years of planning according to Craig Manthe, who helped build the trail along with other volunteers.

“We all know it has been really dry with no snow or rain hardly at all so our little manmade loop here is all we have got for this year,” he says.

Silvermine had the equipment needed to make snow so with some fundraising and volunteers to help make the snow, it became a reality.

About one and a half inches of snow fell Tuesday night in Eau Claire but Manthe says about four more inches would be needed for other trails to be skiable.

“When you groom that and compress it it is just not enough snow to cover up all the rocks and roots and sticks and all that so we need more natural snow,” Manthe says.

Silvermine Nordic trail is open to anyone. A family membership costs $25 for the season and trail users must sign a waiver which can be found here.

Next year, Manthe says the plan is to make the loop trail even larger. He says the Silvermine Nordic group also plans to look into grants to continue funding.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.