Advertisement

Silvermine Nordic trail with man-made snow open to skiers

Skiers take to the Silvermine Nordic trail Wednesday afternoon.
Skiers take to the Silvermine Nordic trail Wednesday afternoon.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley has been without much snow so far this winter, so skiers have been unable to hit their usual trails. Now thanks to the new man-made trail at Silvermine, skiers can resume their sport without relying on Mother Nature.

The Silvermine Nordic trail opened in mid-December after years of planning according to Craig Manthe, who helped build the trail along with other volunteers.

“We all know it has been really dry with no snow or rain hardly at all so our little manmade loop here is all we have got for this year,” he says.

Silvermine had the equipment needed to make snow so with some fundraising and volunteers to help make the snow, it became a reality.

About one and a half inches of snow fell Tuesday night in Eau Claire but Manthe says about four more inches would be needed for other trails to be skiable.

“When you groom that and compress it it is just not enough snow to cover up all the rocks and roots and sticks and all that so we need more natural snow,” Manthe says.

Silvermine Nordic trail is open to anyone. A family membership costs $25 for the season and trail users must sign a waiver which can be found here.

Next year, Manthe says the plan is to make the loop trail even larger. He says the Silvermine Nordic group also plans to look into grants to continue funding.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Gov. Evers asks for resignation of Workforce Development Secretary

Latest News

U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Aurora Medical Center: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Grafton location were “intentionally removed, not due to human error”
This year, the challenges kept coming including how Mayo Clinic caregivers communicate with...
Local caregivers feeling struggle of working on COVID-19 frontlines
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C
Tasheen Marquis Goggins
Preliminary hearing scheduled for Menomonie man charged with intentional homicide