Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 30th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hit the ice as Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls renew their 40-year old hockey rivalry. Plus, prep boys basketball action as Eau Claire North hosts Wisconsin Rapids and Memorial battles Onalaska. On the girls hardwood, Memorial tangles with Tomah and Fall Creek looks to bounce back from their first loss against Colby.

Daily Scores can be found on our Scoreboard page (click to go to page).

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Gov. Evers asks for resignation of Workforce Development Secretary

Latest News

Skiers take to the Silvermine Nordic trail Wednesday afternoon.
Silvermine Nordic trail with man-made snow open to skiers
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Aurora Medical Center: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Grafton location were “intentionally removed, not due to human error”
This year, the challenges kept coming including how Mayo Clinic caregivers communicate with...
Local caregivers feeling struggle of working on COVID-19 frontlines
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C
Prairie Farm Family's Experience with MIS-C