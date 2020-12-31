Suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining doses of COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - After the employee at the Grafton Aurora Medical Center admitted to purposely removing more than 500 Moderna vaccines from refrigeration during the weekend. The president of the medical center released more information today.

Dr. Jeff Bahr started off his statement today by reassuring the public how safe the vaccines are. He then explains it was a pharmacist at the medical center who purposefully de-natured the 57 vials over the weekend. Of those 57 vials, 57 doses were actually administered before those vaccines were considered less or in-effective. Dr. Bahr reassures that the individuals who received those doses have been notified. He also says that Moderna confirmed that those doses will do no harm to those who received them.

Just hours ago the pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property. The motive, though, is still unclear. Now the Grafton Police, FBI and Food and Drug Administration are all investigating the case. This event has brought up concerns around the safe keeping of these vaccines as people are wondering how this could have happened. Dr. Bahr shared his confidence in their processes, considering them sound. Dr. Bahr told WEAU,

“The very first steps we took was to review our processes and identify any gaps that could have led to this incident. It’s been clear that this was a situation involving a bad actor as opposed to a bad process. We have certainly used this as an opportunity to have additional dialogue and learning about our processes. You know we are first and foremost a safe and clinical enterprise and we remain so through this and after this.”

Dr. Bahr says they are confident that the 57 vials destroyed are the extent of the damage, no other vaccines were tampered with. Because about 500 doses had to be discarded, Dr. Bahr said the Aurora Medical Center has been able to secure additional Moderna vaccine shipments from other sites. He also said the vaccination program at Aurora Medical Center, including the Grafton location, will go on as planned.

(AP) - Authorities have arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing it from refrigeration for two nights.

The Grafton Police Department said the former Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.

The department said in a news release Thursday that he was in jail. Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been formally charged.

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr says the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration overnight on Dec. 24, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25.

