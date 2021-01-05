Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
LJ Wells of Eau Claire Memorial drops 40 in win over Chippewa Falls
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 25th
The Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools, which was created on Jan. 20, will deploy coaches...
Wisconsin schools can now access free mental health coaching
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor