Advertisement

Kid Rock gives $100,000 to support small businesses impacted by COVID

‘THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!’
Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in...
Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kid Rock says he’s donating $100,000 to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

“THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!” the singer-songwriter said on Twitter. “Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out.”

The fund has raised more than $18 million to support small business owners, according to its website.

The Barstool Fund is a non-profit organization created by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. His digital media company produces sports and pop-culture content.

Supporters can make direct contributions or purchase merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the...
AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
File image
Fire damages Eau Claire home
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Sophi's Memory Miles
Sophi's Memory Miles
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI