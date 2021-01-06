43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
(Gray News) - By the end of February, 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shut their doors.
USA Today reported that these include stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico.
In July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years.
Sixty-three of them shut their doors by the end of 2020.
A company spokesperson told USA Today that with the additional 43 closings, Bed Bath & beyond would have completed about 60 percent of its planned closures by the end of February.
Retailers have been closing more stores to focus more on their online offerings, a process that has accelerated amid the harsh economic realities of the pandemic.
The following Bed Bath and Beyond stores are set to close in the coming weeks, USA Today reported:
Arkansas
- Conway
Arizona
- Peoria
California
- El Cerrito
- Gilroy
- Mountain View
- Northridge
- Riverside
- San Mateo
- Simi Valley
- Turlock
- Yuba City
Colorado
- Boulder
- Colorado Springs
- Lone Tree
Florida
- East Fort Myers
- Estero
- Miami
- Port Richey
Georgia
- Fayetteville
Indiana
- Kokomo
Louisiana
- Slidell
Massachusetts
- Holyoke
- Saugus
Maryland
- Baltimore
Michigan
- Wyoming
Minnesota
- Coon Rapids
New Jersey
- Lawrenceville
New York
- Manhattan
- Manhasset
- Greece
Ohio
- Cincinnati
- Medina
- Stow
- Warrensville Heights
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh
- Swarthmore
Puerto Rico
- Bo Canovanillas Carolina
Tennessee
- Cleveland
Utah
- American Fork
Virginia
- Fairfax
- Glen Allen
- Virginia Beach
- Waynesboro
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.