Eau Claire City- County Health Department putting out call for healthcare workers to get vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced Wednesday that they were putting the call out to organizations with healthcare workers who do not work for major health care systems and want to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The health department says, “Our goal is to have as complete of a list as possible of “unaffiliated” healthcare organizations/individuals in Eau Claire County. This list will serve as our primary tool in matching Phase 1a healthcare organizations and their employees to State approved vaccinators who are receiving vaccine in Eau Claire County. The goal is to efficiency get this population vaccinated,”

Organizations who employee the following workers are asking to fill out a survey with information here. Staff will use this information to arrange vaccination with our multiple vaccinators in the County. Entities are not required to work with their “matched” vaccinator but we are all collaborating to try to make this as simple and streamlined as possible for the 1a “unaffiliated” organizations.

Phase 1A individuals who can get vaccinated now include:

• Behavioral health offices/clinics

• Blood donation facilities

• Chiropractors

• Dental services, including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants

• Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health worker)

• Emergency medical service responders (EMR),including emergency medical technician, paramedic, and all levels of EMRs

• Eye clinics

• Hospice workers

• Independent imaging providers

• Indirect care personnel such as environmental services, food/nutrition, buildings and grounds maintenance workers in patient care settings

• Long-term care facilities staff

• Mortuary services

• Nurses in community settings, including school nurses and nursing assistants/aids

• Pharmacist/pharmacy technician and pharmacy retail staff

• Physicians, physician assistant/nurse practitioners

• Physical therapy providers

• Primary care clinics and physician offices

• Social work, case management

• Transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care

• Others with direct patient care

For a full list, click here.

