Free rapid COVID-19 community testing resumes at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Free rapid response COVID-19 testing has resumed at Memorial High School in Eau Claire.

The testing resumed Wednesday and will continue through mid-January as a part of the University of Wisconsin System’s surge testing operations.

The drive-thru site is operated by the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire is for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

It will remain open Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.