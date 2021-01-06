Kenosha police investigating double homicide

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) -Police in Kenosha are investigating a double homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

Police say at 4:30 a.m., they were called to the 900 block of 48th Street to investigate a possible sex crime.

When officers got on the scene, they saw that there was struggle and they called for backup.

Police then made their way inside a home and found two people dead. A suspect was arrested.

Our news partner Fox 6 in Milwaukee is reporting the deaths are a result of a stabbing.

Police went on to say that there is no threat to the industry and the murders are not associated with any type of protest or demonstration related to the announcement that officers won’t face charges in the Jacob Blake case.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.