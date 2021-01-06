Advertisement

Kenosha police investigating double homicide

Police say the deaths have nothing to do with recent protests or demonstrations
(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) -Police in Kenosha are investigating a double homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

Police say at 4:30 a.m., they were called to the 900 block of 48th Street to investigate a possible sex crime.

When officers got on the scene, they saw that there was struggle and they called for backup.

Police then made their way inside a home and found two people dead. A suspect was arrested.

Our news partner Fox 6 in Milwaukee is reporting the deaths are a result of a stabbing.

Police went on to say that there is no threat to the industry and the murders are not associated with any type of protest or demonstration related to the announcement that officers won’t face charges in the Jacob Blake case.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the...
AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
File image
Fire damages Eau Claire home
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

Altoona High School social studies teacher Erin Lynnes conducted her civics classes a little...
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday’s Events
Sophi's Memory Miles
Sophi's Memory Miles
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library