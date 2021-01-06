Advertisement

Lawyer involved in Trump’s call to Georgia official resigns

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -An attorney with a Milwaukee-based law firm has resigned days after participating in a call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s state secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election. Foley & Lardner said Cleta Mitchell has resigned effective immediately. Mitchell was a senior partner based in Washington. Foley & Lardner made a decision in November not to take on any clients involved in any matters related to the presidential election. Mitchell has said she was acting as a volunteer

