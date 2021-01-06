Sophi’s Memory Miles: A 1,269 mile journey

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - She was only given 12 years on Earth.

The life of Sophi Sanchez may have been short, but boy did it leave a lasting mark in our world. For one man, Sophi’s journey with cancer has led him down an unexpected path of his own. That is Josh Walworth, an Eau Claire man who doesn’t consider himself an athlete.

“I’m probably 40 pounds overweight from years of not doing anything,” says Walworth.

That changed last week, when he started a 1,269 mile journey. 1,269 is not a random number. 1,269 is the number of days twelve year old Sophi Sanchez battled cancer. On Facebook Sophi’s family writes that she is no longer hurting.

Her story has impacted so many. Yet, her impact on Walworth is unique. He never met Sophi. Her family’s house is on his route for Express Waste Management.

Walworth told WEAU, “I was on a route every Friday in Stanley, I got to their house and there were three garbage cans there and there was some garbage on the ground and I was already in a bad mood that day so I texted the office and said I’m not going to pick it up and they said well their daughter has cancer and my response was so that means they cant get it in the can or what.”

A week later, Walworth learned more about Sophi.

“Her story was the first story that popped up and it had her picture. It said 12 year old Stanley girl coming home on hospice and instantly it hit me right in the stomach,” Walworth said.

It was a wake up call.

“I thought how selfish can you be?”

He knew he needed to do something. Something to make a difference.

“It came out to 1,269 days she fought cancer so I thought I’m going to run and walk that many miles in a year and then I added it up and it came out to three and a half miles, seven days a week, for a year up to her one year memorial,” Walworth said.

He also says no days off because Sophi didn’t take a day off either.

Her mom, Jennifer Cornell says Sophi wasn’t the kind of girl who would ever give up.

Cornell told WEAU, “You told her she wasn’t going to do something by God she would find a way. She would always find a way.”

What Walworth didn’t know is just how accurate his tribute to her, was to her character

“She was a kid that before she had cancer she was very active, she was always outside, never wanted to be inside. The way that she inspired him to want to do this is absolutely amazing,” Cornell says.

Walworth named the cause Sophi’s Memory Miles which will raise money to be donated to the Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital where she was treated.

“Everything he has done he has asked us and we talk almost daily and it’s honestly one of the most amazing things ever and it’s a beautiful tribute to her legacy,” Cornell said.

Walworth is sharing every single step of his efforts through Facebook.

“The support from friends and family and people that I don’t even know that are on Facebook that comment on when I’m running and people that I haven’t talked to for a long time from high school and stuff say they have seen it so it’s cool to see the outreach this has had so far.”

Gary Zuleger has known Walworth for more than ten years, and walked alongside Walworth during his first community walk.

“His feelings towards her situation were very strong and it moved him to do something even if it’s little... I think it’s a great thing that he’s doing”

Zuleger has great confidence in his old friend’s goal

“I’m sure that he’s gonna do it. Whatever he does he puts his mind to it. He’ll get it done,” Zuleger said.

Wednesday, January 6th, Walworth approaches his 39th mile. That leaves 1,230 more to go.

“It’s beautiful and she would absolutely love it,” said Cornell.

Walworth has already planned to continue running, walking or biking miles for another cause even after completing Sophi’s Memory Miles.

