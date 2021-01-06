UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

25,275 total negative results

6,015 positive tests, 5% are active, 94% recovered

The current seven day average of positive cases is at 37.6%

67 total residents have died

Eight residents in the hospital, 178 total

22% of ICU beds are available

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.