UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:
25,275 total negative results
6,015 positive tests, 5% are active, 94% recovered
The current seven day average of positive cases is at 37.6%
67 total residents have died
Eight residents in the hospital, 178 total
22% of ICU beds are available
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.
