UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

25,275 total negative results

6,015 positive tests, 5% are active, 94% recovered

The current seven day average of positive cases is at 37.6%

67 total residents have died

Eight residents in the hospital, 178 total

22% of ICU beds are available

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

