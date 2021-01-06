WI surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - Wisconsin crossed the threshold of 5,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday with the release of the state Department of Health Services report. The state added 60 more people to the death toll, which is now 5,039.

COVID-19 is equivalent to the third leading cause of death in Wisconsin, based on the latest ranked data available from the CDC -- killing more people in 11 months than suicide, flu, pneumonia, diabetes and liver disease combined killed in all of 2018.

The 60 deaths were in Barron, Brown, Clark (2), Columbia, Fond du Lac, Jefferson (2), Kenosha (3), La Crosse (2), Marathon, Marinette (2), Milwaukee (3), Oconto, Outagamie (3), Ozaukee (3), Pepin, Racine (10), Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sheboygan (2), Walworth (4), Washburn (2), Waukesha (8), Waupaca, Winnebago (2) and Wood counties.

The DHS reports it received 9,974 results from people being tested or testing positive for coronavirus for the first time, identifying 3,406 new cases. The remaining 6,568 tested negative. New cases were found in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties; Forest and Price were the exceptions.

The new cases is well above the 7-day average of 2,494 cases per day. The state is averaging 32 deaths per day over the past week; four of those days reported 10 deaths or fewer. The death rate edged up again to 1.02%, after reaching a low of 0.89% on December 3.

Wisconsin is also nearing 500,000 coronavirus cases diagnosed since the first patient on February 5, 2020. Currently there are 494,747 confirmed cases.

The state says 27,843 (5.6%) of these cases are still active -- diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. Another 461,729 people diagnosed (93.4%) have recovered, though the DHS acknowledges some who fit the broad definition may be suffering lingering effects from the disease.

Hospitalizations

The DHS says 175 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations has risen to 109 per day, just days after reaching a three-month low.

A total 21,971 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases -- a percentage that hasn’t changed in months.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Tuesday there were 1,102 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 245 in intensive care. We’ll get updated figures later Wednesday afternoon.

At last word, there were no patients at the alternate care facility at State Fair Park. The field hospital was established in October to take patients from hospitals who are close to discharge but still need some care, such as oxygen treatments, freeing up beds for patients with more serious needs. The facility also provides Bamlanivimab infusion therapy on an outpatient basis.

Hospital Readiness

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 218 ICU beds (14.9%) and 1,783 of all types of medical beds (16%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

Vaccinations

The DHS launched a website updating how many vaccines have been allocated and administered. The state is averaging 4,280 vaccinations a day since December 15. As of Tuesday, 64,674 Pfizer vaccines and 20,935 Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 have been administered.

Right now, the vaccine supply is devoted to health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes and senior living facilities, EMS crews and other essential frontline workers. The CDC is also recommending people 75 and older get vaccinated: Contact your local health provider. Following those, the CDC recommends vaccinating people 65 and older, people 16 and older who have underlying medical conditions, and more essential workers.

Gov. Tony Evers acknowledges it may be months before the general public is able to get vaccinated. He says rather than focusing on vaccination numbers, it’s more important to continue practicing safe habits like wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

We’ve heard from local health departments saying they’re inundated by people asking when they can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Health departments will make it very well known through the news media and social media when they’re ready to vaccinate certain age groups and then the general public.

Testing

The state says 2,861,826 people have been tested for COVID-19. That’s equivalent to 49.2% of the state’s population.

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 25,830 results Monday, including 3,062 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate is rising, now at 11.6%. These results are very preliminary and at least a day behind the official state reporting; they include negative tests undergoing further review and take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than multiple tests is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded one million times since it debuted for iOS and Android mobile devices two weeks ago. When two devices that have the app installed are close enough for long enough, they share a string of random numbers. When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, they can enter a code to anonymously notify people whose mobile devices have a match (see related story).

WEDNESDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Barron – 4,585 cases (+18) (58 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,041 cases (+18) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,067 cases (+52) (67 deaths)

Clark – 2,866 cases (+7) (53 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 3,634 cases (+39) (24 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,548 cases (+84) (80 deaths)

Jackson - 2,429 cases (+14) (18 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,482 cases (+96) (61 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,593 cases (+44) (25 deaths)

Pepin – 691 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 3,013 cases (+20) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,167 cases (+40) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 1,125 cases (+4) (14 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,262 cases (+7) (12 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,560 cases (+40) (28 deaths)

Taylor - 1,616 cases (+10) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,058 cases (+21) (30 deaths)

Vernon – 1,582 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Washburn – 1,062 cases (+11) (15 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 5,817 cases (+29) (54 deaths) (+1)

