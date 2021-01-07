American Red Cross needs more convalescent plasma donations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross said the country currently has a stable blood supply but hospitals need a certain blood product, convalescent plasma.

“Their plasma contains antibodies, which could potentially help the immune system of a patient who is currently suffering from a virus and just boost their immune system so they could potentially beat that virus,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Sue Thesenga said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are able donate.

She said since October, the Red Cross’ use of convalescent plasma has increased about 250 percent.

For people who don’t have COVID-19 antibodies, they can help by donating blood.

Though the blood supply is currently stable, Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire Chief Nursing Officer Pam Jochimsen said the situation can change quickly.

“We never know what’s going to happen, what’s coming through the door, what’s going on in the community. We don’t know whose loved one might enter the door and we don’t ever want to be out of that supply,” she said.

A blood donor herself, Jochimsen said donating doesn’t hurt very much but does make people feel really good.

“It means everything. It means that I’m contributing potentially to saving a life, be that at whatever age or diagnosis someone is facing,” she said.

Jochimsen also has a message for people on the fence about donating.

“I’d say ‘Do it.’ I would say that the needle is not the thing to be feared. The thing to be feared is really that you are not contributing potentially to saving a life of someone who’s facing a lot more than a needle,” she said.

The American Red Cross is currently scheduling appointments for donations. It’s not accepting walk-ins to try and reduce capacity to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

People can learn more about donating on the American Red Cross’ Blood Donor app or on its website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.