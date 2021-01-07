Boys & Girls Clubs staff run Academic Resource Program to assist with virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With COVID-19 in play, it’s not easy for a lot of families to adjust to virtual learning, and that’s where staff with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse have come in to help.

“Since schools went back [this year] with virtual learning, we’ve been here supporting families who are essential and have to go to work, and maybe don’t have the best at-home learning environment,” said Andy Kiel, Director of Community Engagement.

“Since September 1st, we’ve been open as an Academic Resource Program, so basically meaning kids can come to the Boys & Girls Club to do their schooling and all our clubs are broken down into age-level classrooms,” said Teigen Haye, Director of Community Engagement.

In addition to assisting kids with individual online class studies, staff keep kids engaged with small groups for activities like physical education and art, a process that has been a learning curve for Boys & Girls Club staff.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve continued to evolve,” Kiel said. “When we first started, we were expecting to just be there to get them logged on and then monitor the room with a supervised staff, but now we’re realizing we have constant reminders to keep the kids engaged and support the teachers at all the school districts we support.”

Also as students prepare to return to in-person learning, the Boys & Girls Clubs look forward to resuming their after-school activities.

“Our after-school program will be started with kids who already are attending our program and increasing in small increments,” said Haye.

“We continue to evaluate safety protocols, number of students in the facilities to re-open with the schools for an after-school program but making sure we’re continuing to have our cohorts make sure we’re providing the safest environment for our kids and staff,” Kiel added.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse currently have about 300 kids club-wide in the Academic Resource Program, and look forward to growing membership in 2021.

