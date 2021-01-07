Chippewa Falls man sentenced after 2018 vehicle chase

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced to prison relating to a 2018 vehicle chase.

Court records show Renaldo Jones has been sentenced to three years of prison and two years of extended supervision, consecutive to another current sentence.

The criminal complaint says Jones was originally wanted in connection to a domestic incident that caused severe head trauma to a woman in Eau Claire County but when officials tried to confront Jones, he drove off. This started a chase through Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

Officials say a review of squad footage showed Jones endangered dozens of other people during the chase, resulting in the new charges.

