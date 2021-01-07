Advertisement

Cold Case: 20 years since Eau Claire woman’s murder

Angelina Wall
Angelina Wall(WEAU)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - January 6, 2021 marks 20 years since a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in Eau Claire County.

Angelina Wall was abducted and murdered on January 6, 2001 while walking from her job at McDonald’s on Hastings Way at 2 a.m. Law enforcement officers believe she was walking toward her home on North Dewey Street when she was abducted. Wall’s body was found along rural Highway J near Fall Creek.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Detective Don Henning says there are people out there who know what happened to Angie. He’s asking them to finally have the courage to come forward.

Detective Henning says thanks to several new forensic techniques, there is some evidence that will help verify who was involved once that person is identified. Contact Detective Henning at 715-839-5103 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the...
AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
File image
Fire damages Eau Claire home
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

Altoona High School social studies teacher Erin Lynnes conducted her civics classes a little...
Local classrooms discuss Wednesday’s events in D.C.
Sophi's Memory Miles
Sophi's Memory Miles
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library