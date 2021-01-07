Coronavirus in WI: 3,791 new cases, 40 more deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says coronavirus testing confirmed 3,791 new cases in its report Thursday, the most in 7 days. Wisconsin is fewer than 1,500 positive tests away from half a million confirmed coronavirus cases. That will likely happen Friday as the state is averaging 2,491 cases a day over the past week.

The state received 10,148 results for people tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time. The state hadn’t received more than 10,000 results since Christmas Eve -- and this was only the 10th time in the past 30 days.

A total 2,881,948 people have now been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, equivalent to 49.5% of the state’s population. Out of those, 2,383,410 have tested negative, including 6,357 of the results received by Thursday morning’s deadline.

Forty more deaths were added to the state’s count in the last 24 hours. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll is now 5,079 after crossing the 5,000 mark Wednesday. The 7-day average is 31 deaths per day. The death rate held steady from Wednesday at 1.02%.

The deaths were reported in Calumet, Crawford, Dane (13), Door, Eau Claire (3), Kenosha (3), La Crosse (2), Marinette, Milwaukee (2), Ozaukee, Polk (2), Sauk, Sawyer (2), Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (3), and Winnebago counties.

The percentage of active cases grew to 5.8% of all known cases since last February, or 28,880 people, while 93.2%, or 464,443 people, are considered recovered. Recovery means it’s been more than 30 days since they were diagnosed or the onset of symptoms or they’ve been medically cleared; some may still feel lingering effects of their infection.

In a health briefing Thursday, Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said about 105,000 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of them also received their second dose. The state is averaging about 4,773 vaccinations per day since the first shots were given on December 15.

Palm reiterated that everyone in Wisconsin who wants to be vaccinated will get the vaccine, but it may take several months. Wisconsin is still in what’s called “Phase 1A” of the vaccinations, focusing on health care workers and the residents and staff at nursing homes and senior living facilities. Some EMS crews and essential frontline workers are also getting the vaccine. Palm emphasized continuing to wear face masks and keep a social distance, saying, “It will be months before we can return to normal habits.”

Hospitalizations

The DHS reports 99 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last day, back in double digits (though barely) after two days with 216 and 175 hospitalizations. The state is averaging 103 hospitalizations per day over the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 1,128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 243 in intensive care, on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 250 ICU beds (17.1%) and 1,801 of all types of medical beds (16.1%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

Testing

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 29,607 results Wednesday, including 2,976 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.4% from 11.6%. These results are very preliminary and at least a day behind the official state reporting; they include negative tests undergoing further review and take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than multiple tests is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Palm says the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded one million times since it debuted for iOS and Android mobile devices two weeks ago. When two devices that have the app installed are close enough for long enough, they share a string of random numbers. When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, they can enter a code to anonymously notify people whose mobile devices have a match.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Barron – 4,629 cases (+44) (58 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,054 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,093 cases (+26) (67 deaths)

Clark – 2,886 cases (+20) (53 deaths)

Dodge – 10,598 cases (+52) (126 deaths)

Dunn – 3,652 cases (+18) (24 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,630 cases (+82) (83 deaths) (+3)

Jackson - 2,439 cases (+10) (18 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,545 cases (+63) (63 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,621 cases (+28) (25 deaths)

Pepin – 697 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,054 cases (+41) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,187 cases (+20) (25 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,143 cases (+18) (14 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,273 cases (+11) (14 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix – 5,608 cases (+48) (28 deaths)

Taylor - 1,626 cases (+10) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,074 cases (+16) (30 deaths)

Vernon – 1,607 cases (+25) (30 deaths)

Washburn – 1,070 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Wood – 5,840 cases (+23) (54 deaths)

