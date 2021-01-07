DNR looking for input on elk management

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The monthly margin for November under the Dairy Margin Coverage program was $11.87 per hundredweight, the second-highest monthly margin of 2020. Margins are still expected to fall in 2021, with levels that trigger federal assistance payments for much of the year. The November U.S. average all-milk price was $21.30 per hundredweight, the highest of all 2020 monthly milk prices, but that month’s DMC feed-cost calculation was $9.43 per hundredweight of milk, also the year’s highest. The highest margin in 2020 – and the highest since November 2014 – was $12.41 per hundredweight in July, when the all-milk price was $20.20 per cwt, but the feed cost was just $8.09 per hundredweight.

The effect of COVID-19 and opportunities for Wisconsin agribusinesses are topics for the upcoming Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, which will be held virtually on Jan. 26. The forum features academic and industry leaders and is sponsored by the UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Division of Extension, Office of University Relations, and several organizations and associations. The 2021 forum, organized by UW–Madison’s Renk Agribusiness Institute, will be live-streamed on the Institute’s Youtube page and will run 9 a.m. noon. Registration, for which there is no charge, is due by Jan. 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting public input on an update to the state’s elk management plan through Jan. 23. The management plan outlines objectives and strategies to guide elk management in the state through 2030. Those who wish to provide comment may do so by emailing elkplan@wisconsin.gov or by mail to Scott Roepke at the DNR Black River Falls office. DNR staff will present the plan to the public at virtual open house sessions 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 11. More information is available at the Wisconsin DNR Web site.

Thorp dairy farmer Amy Penterman was chosen yesterday as the next Dairy Business Association president. Penterman, who will be the first woman to lead the group, said dairy is the backbone of our state’s economy and rural communities, and that she’s passionate about keeping it strong now and for future generations.

She’s also a crop insurance agent, and first was elected to the DBA’s board in 2017. She farms with her husband, Sander, at Dutch Dairy. She has been part of the farm since 2007, which milks 850 cows and farms 1,300 acres. Penterman was chosen as DBA’s president elect in 2019 and previously served as secretary.

