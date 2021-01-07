Advertisement

Eau Claire dance teacher found guilty of child enticement

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire dance teacher has been found guilty at jury trial of child enticement.

Court records show Todd Paulus IV, owner of The T4 Dance Company, has been found not guilty at the jury trial and guilty of child enticement.

Paulus is to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Paulus has been sentenced to four years of prison and four years of extended supervision.

