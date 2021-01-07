Advertisement

Eau Claire man found guilty of OWI

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been found guilty of another OWI offense in Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Andrew Dewitt was found guilty of OWI (3rd) on Jan. 6. and was sentenced to 110 days in jail with three nights of sentence credit. He will have 30 months of license revocation and 30 months of ignition interlock device.

The charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety were deferred and the charge of operating with PAC (3rd offense) was dismissed on prosecutors motion.

In March of 2020, Dewitt was pulled over in a traffic stop after deputies noticed a vehicle with expired registration stickers. Officials reported three children in the car with Dewitt and that he had a .02 alcohol restriction.

A date of Jan. 5, 2023 was set for Dewitt’s deferred prosecution agreement hearing.

