FBLA students organize toy & book drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Students from Chippewa Falls are hoping to keep the giving spirit alive past the holidays.

If you have some gently used books, puzzles or other toys at home that you no longer use, they can be donated to the Chi-Hi Future Business Leaders of America. The group will be donating the new or gently used items to the family resource center in Chippewa Falls and St. Joseph’s Hospital to keep kids busy who are staying or visiting the hospital.

Students from FBLA organized the toy and book drive all on their own. This is the third year the organization has hosted the event, but it’s the first time they have expanded from just the school into the community to ask for help with donations.

“It’s awesome, I was a little afraid that people weren’t going to be donating stuff just because Christmas already happened and then it’s such a tight time for people budget wise and I was afraid they weren’t going to be able to give what they could but it just makes me so happy because that means people are doing good and we are able to help other people,” said Jennah Johnson, a senior and the V.P. of Communications for FBLA at Chippewa Falls High School.

The toy drive kicked off this week and runs through January 15. They need toys, puzzles and books for kids of all ages.

You can drop off your donations at one of four locations:

Chippewa Falls High School

The Heyde Center

Jacobson’s Hardware in Chippewa Falls or Lake Wissota

The Kid’s USA Learning Center

