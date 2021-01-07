Filed in October, one woman’s unemployment claims are still pending

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -Diane Dorman has worked as a substitute teacher for the past three years.

She said typically those in her line of work don’t qualify for unemployment, but with the job insecurity caused by the pandemic, she needs the help.

A line of pendings fill the status column in Diane Dorman’s unemployment benefits account.

Dorman has periodically filed unemployment claims since the pandemic disrupted the education system back in March.

Her unemployment claims from Oct. 24 through the rest of 2020 are still waiting to be approved or denied.

For Dorman the process with the Department of Workforce Development has been frustrating.

“They said that they were done with all the pendings as of the end of December,” Dorman said. “Well, I keep checking it, and it became-- it got to the end of December, and I’m still pending, so they haven’t gotten all the pendings taken care of.”

Work for substitute teachers was unreliable in 2020 Dorman said.

For some of the time in November that Dorman filed for unemployment, the school district she substitutes for had to cancel in-person classes due to COVID-19.

Another struggle for substitutes this year has been jobs becoming available and then disappearing as teachers who fear they may have COVID-19 are cleared to teach.

“But then maybe a test comes back negative, and then they know that they can come back, and if I sign up for those days, I lose them because the teacher comes back, but in the meantime, if any other jobs opened up, I missed out on those,” Dorman said.

With all the uncertainty and financial hardships 2020 caused for Dorman, she hopes her story will help others know that they are not alone.

Dorman was recently able to get a more permanent position with the Cadott School District, but said the unemployment payments from her pending claims will help her pay her bills.

We reached out to the Department of Workforce Development for comment, but it was unable to fulfill our request.

