Fire damages Eau Claire home

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a house fire in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at 2944 Mars Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6. According to the fire department, all people and pets got out of the home safely.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area. While the fire was able to be contained to the kitchen, the fire department says there is smoke and water damage throughout the house.

