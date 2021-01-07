Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are still many things that we don’t know about this virus that has taken many lives, and changed the way that we do so many things. While many have different symptoms of COVID-19, there are some remedies that have worked for those recovering from home.

Dr. Ken Johnson, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital ER and Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer, tells WEAU he recommends doing the same things you’d do when recovering from the flu,

“Make sure you’re getting plenty of sleep, plenty of fluids, staying hydrated, being active, deep breaths while you’re awake.”

Lisa Hedrington lives in Altoona and says at first she wasn’t afraid of getting COVID-19. Now, she wants people to know what helped her get through the illness, which is still lingering after returning home from the ICU.

“I just didn’t think it was going to be this bad … don’t ignore the warning signs if you don’t feel good. Just rest! I have been sleeping at least 15 - 16 hours a day,” Hedrington said.

As for supplements? Dr. Johnson says none have been studied on COVID-19, yet.

“There’s no good evidence for or against supplements in respiratory or viral illness that I’m aware of.”

However, at Oakleaf Clinic, they recommend vitamin d, vitamin c, and zinc daily to combat symptoms. They also recommend sucking on hard candy, or ice, and eating cold desserts. Hedrington says these methods helped her too.

“Pedilyte, Gatorade, lemon water, lemon tea, lots of water, and it had to be cold. Everything was ice cold for me.”

Doctors say other things to have handy might be a pulse oximeter. A tool that will be crucial in determining when you need medical care. They can be purchased online through Amazon and Walmart.

“If you have a pulse oximeter at home which more people do now if your saturation levels are going below 92 percent then I would talk to your medical provider,” Johnson said. He also adds if you’re having difficulty breathing when you’re resting it may be time to seek medical care.

More recommended ways to handle symptoms can be found here.

