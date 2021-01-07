WAGNER TAILS: Simon & Garfunkel and Albert

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - When you hear Simon & Garfunkel, you probably think American folk-rock duo.

Meet another duo also named Simon and Garfunkel. These dogs are estimated to be about a year old - still working on their basic training. After being dumped at a truck stop, the German shepherds are available for adoption - together - through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue.

The boys are playful and would do best in a home with a fenced in yard. So far, Simon and Garfunkel have gotten along well with everyone they meet. This duo may not be singers, but just like music, they’re sure to bring happiness to your life.

Click here for a link to an adoption application.

____________________________

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight. That’s not a resolution for a 10-year-old cat named Albert. Albert likes his food, and he’d rather curl up in a comfy bed than exercise.

He’s available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Since there’s a lot of Albert to love and it’s hard for him to groom himself, he will need his fur brushed regularly.

When he wants attention (or just food) he’ll let you know with a meow. Albert would do okay in a home with another cat, as long as that cat also prefers his laid back lifestyle.

Click here for an adoption application.

