UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Department gives COVID update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WI health officials opened that update that we should all be excited for the vaccine rollout but to know that it is still a risk to this community.

9,630 positive test results total

56 cases per day averaging, inching upwards. Aiming for 10 cases or less a day

400 or more isolating

306 have been hospitalized, +14 since last week

83 who have died, +8 since last week

388 in the jail tested, 26 positive, 26 have recovered

15% of cases affiliated to UWEC

69 active public health investigations

state rating labels EC County at very high- which means more than 360 cases in a two week period and we are at 640.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

