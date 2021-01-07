UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WI health officials opened that update that we should all be excited for the vaccine rollout but to know that it is still a risk to this community.
9,630 positive test results total
56 cases per day averaging, inching upwards. Aiming for 10 cases or less a day
400 or more isolating
306 have been hospitalized, +14 since last week
83 who have died, +8 since last week
388 in the jail tested, 26 positive, 26 have recovered
15% of cases affiliated to UWEC
69 active public health investigations
state rating labels EC County at very high- which means more than 360 cases in a two week period and we are at 640.
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
To watch the livestream, click here.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.