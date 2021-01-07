Advertisement

UPDATE: WI Department of Health Services gives COVID-19 vaccine update

The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being administered at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, MI.
The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being administered at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - WI DHS says the federal government determines the allocation of COVID-19 vaccine and then DHS sends out a survey to certified vaccinators to get more information on vaccine clinics.

On Dec. 14, 108 eligible and enrolled providers that could give vaccines. As of Jan. 5, that was increased to 1,066.

On Monday, 6,000 first doses were given statewide. On Tuesday, nearly 8,000, and on Wednesday there were 11,600 first doses given.

Nearly 5,000 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

DHS added that they wouldn’t be surprised if the state moves into the 1B vaccination category before the end of the month.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is scheduled to give a COVID-19 vaccine update and Q&A session at 1:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

