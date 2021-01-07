Washington, D.C. News Bureau reaction to Capitol Hill insurrection

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congress’s effort to count the electoral votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory quickly turned to chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Washington D.C. Bureau reporter Peter Zampa spoke with WEAU’s Bob Gallaher about the day’s disturbing events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Well Bob, let me start by saying this, we wish we could be on our roof right now. That live shot right now, that’s a live shot of the U.S. Capitol. Our roof has a live shot of that, but we’re not allowed up on our roof. We were told to come down for safety reasons. We are only blocks away from the U.S. Capitol where obviously chaos descended and went into the halls of Congress, the powerful halls, the beacon of democracy inside of Congress. Now of course, lawmakers were deliberating these electoral votes today, the first objection had been made to the state of Arizona slate and since then we have just been flowing images of chaos throughout this city. Sirens now the soundtrack around Capitol Hill throughout the night and throughout the afternoon. Curfew in Washington D.C. tonight at 6 pm until the wee hours of the morning. So we can see where the day started and where it got to. All because of this Trump rally, this pro-Trump rally that made it’s way inside the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers having to lock down, we’ve been hearing from them on social media all day, some of them truly shaken, you would think so given this is their place of work and they were all of sudden forced to shelter in place, put on gas masks in certain situations. A person died in their place of work today. The president took hours for him to weigh in and tell these protestors to go home. He still has yet to condemn the violence that were brought to the halls of the U.S. Capitol. He even in subsequent tweets seemed to justify the acts that took place today. They are layers of security inside this building and these people obviously did not have to adhere to it, just broke through lines of law enforcement to get next to the chambers of Congress that hold these lawmakers that were trying to carry out their constitutional duty, Bob.”

Former President George W. Bush called today “an Insurrection at the Capitol.” Today, for the first time since 1812 the U.S. Capitol was breached. Zampa shared his thoughts on the security in Washington D.C.

“Well it’s incredible..it’s a place where the most powerful people in the world go to work every day. You would think that security would be able to handle certain things and there’s very strict security on Capitol Hill. We go through it every single day and every single door to get into that building and the buildings that surround it as well. It’s difficult to do and yet they had enough people today to overcome this line of law enforcement, these capitol police officers, they can only handle so much. And today it was clearly too much for them to handle despite the massive security measures they have on Capitol Hill.”

Wisconsin lawmakers, Democrat Congressman Ron Kind and Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher condemned Wednesday’s protests, urging the president to call of the mob and put an end to the rioting.

Rep. Kind says, “No one likes to lose an election but one of our hallmarks, one of our strengths of our democracy for 244 years has been the peaceful transition of power. And this current president has cast doubt on that now and encouraged the type of violence that we are see in the streets of Washington. And it’s a shameful exercise, but unfortunately over the past four years we have become numb to outrageous behavior by the president of the United States, and so in a way, it’s not unexpected.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher adds, “This is the cost of countenancing an effort by congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate of overturning the election today, even though you know that is not true. We have got to stop this. Mister President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off, call if off.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.