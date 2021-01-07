Advertisement

Wisconsin politicians condemn violence following protests in Washington D.C.

By Carla Rogner
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin democrats and republicans are condemning the violence seen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as protesters forced entry into the U.S. Capitol during a vote to confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s next leaders.

Congressman Ron Kind was at the Capitol when the protests became violent. He held a media conference shortly after saying this response was not unexpected after months of unfounded claims of voter fraud from members of the Republican party.

“I think this is a moment of reflection of the leadership of this country, of what type of democracy we want and country we are going to have, whether we are going to be one that respects the constitution and rule of law or endless political conflict, or the hooliganism that we are seeing on the streets of our nation’s capitol today,” Kind said.

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany said he still planned to challenge the electoral votes from six states but he did not expect anything like this to happen.

“We’re increasingly seeing people that are using violence to accomplish their goals whether it’s Minneapolis, Madison, Kenosha, places like that and we really do need elected leaders to stand up, as well as law enforcement to say, that’s enough of this,” Tiffany said. “I don’t care what side of the political aisle you come from, violence is never OK.”

Wisconsin’s Republican Senators released a joint statement saying:

“We condemn the on-going violence at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and it is un-American. We cannot abide by this assault on our republic. Violence, no matter the political affiliation or motive, has no place in our system of government and should not be tolerated.”

Republican State Representative Rob Summerfield said in a statement Wednesday: “Emotions are running high from this election. We, as Americans, have a constitutional right to protest and exercise free speech, but we cannot allow for violence. It is okay to be upset with the results, but those emotions need to be expressed peacefully.”

State Rep. Jodi Emerson, a democrat from Eau Claire calls it a sad day for the country.

“It is shameful. It is appalling. This is nothing less than an attempted coup on our democracy,” she said. “I understand people are upset when they lose elections but those votes have been counted, recounted.”

Democrats including Kind and Emerson are now calling on President Trump to use his voice to call for peace among his supporters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the...
AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died
File image
Fire damages Eau Claire home
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Latest News

Altoona High School social studies teacher Erin Lynnes conducted her civics classes a little...
Local classrooms discuss Wednesday’s events in D.C.
Sophi's Memory Miles
Sophi's Memory Miles
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Classrooms Discuss Wednesday's Events
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Some Unemployment Claims Still Pending in WI
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
Kiwanis Club Donate to L.E. Phillips Memorial Library