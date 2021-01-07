Wisconsin politicians condemn violence following protests in Washington D.C.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin democrats and republicans are condemning the violence seen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as protesters forced entry into the U.S. Capitol during a vote to confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s next leaders.

Congressman Ron Kind was at the Capitol when the protests became violent. He held a media conference shortly after saying this response was not unexpected after months of unfounded claims of voter fraud from members of the Republican party.

“I think this is a moment of reflection of the leadership of this country, of what type of democracy we want and country we are going to have, whether we are going to be one that respects the constitution and rule of law or endless political conflict, or the hooliganism that we are seeing on the streets of our nation’s capitol today,” Kind said.

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany said he still planned to challenge the electoral votes from six states but he did not expect anything like this to happen.

“We’re increasingly seeing people that are using violence to accomplish their goals whether it’s Minneapolis, Madison, Kenosha, places like that and we really do need elected leaders to stand up, as well as law enforcement to say, that’s enough of this,” Tiffany said. “I don’t care what side of the political aisle you come from, violence is never OK.”

Wisconsin’s Republican Senators released a joint statement saying:

“We condemn the on-going violence at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and it is un-American. We cannot abide by this assault on our republic. Violence, no matter the political affiliation or motive, has no place in our system of government and should not be tolerated.”

Republican State Representative Rob Summerfield said in a statement Wednesday: “Emotions are running high from this election. We, as Americans, have a constitutional right to protest and exercise free speech, but we cannot allow for violence. It is okay to be upset with the results, but those emotions need to be expressed peacefully.”

State Rep. Jodi Emerson, a democrat from Eau Claire calls it a sad day for the country.

“It is shameful. It is appalling. This is nothing less than an attempted coup on our democracy,” she said. “I understand people are upset when they lose elections but those votes have been counted, recounted.”

Democrats including Kind and Emerson are now calling on President Trump to use his voice to call for peace among his supporters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.