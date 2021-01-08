Advertisement

23 area businesses awarded $1,500 in grant money

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Downtown, Eau Claire, Inc. Board of Directors announced the recipients of the $34,500 grant money. 23 area businesses were awarded $1,500 each.

Recipients include: Ambient Inks, LLC, Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub, Red’s Mercantile, Brent Douglas Flowers, Ivy Media, Seen Suns Vintage, Chippewa Valley Museum, Latitude 44 Yoga Studio, The Luminary Wellness Center, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, My Office Lounge, The Oxbow Hotel & The Lakely, Chippewa Valley Tours, Northbound Supply Co, The Plus, Confluence Council, Inc., Odd Humyns, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Forage, PRAJNA, LLC, Volume One/The Local Store, Good and Sturdy Vintage and the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour

The businesses can expect their award payments the week of Jan. 11.

In June 2020, DECI awarded $46,500 in assistance to grant members, for a total of $81,000 in direct relief grant.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

