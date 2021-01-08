Local classrooms discuss Wednesday’s events in D.C.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona High School social studies teacher Erin Lynnes begins her civics classes with a quick video recap of the prior day’s events. While students may not have needed a recap of Wednesday’s events in Washington, she played the video anyway Thursday.

Though Lynnes usually follows the video with a classroom discussion. Her classes didn’t immediately discuss Thursday’s video.

“I wanted the students to have time to process what they saw,” she said.

Lynnes’ students filled out an online form about Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“What did you see? What do you feel? What do you think? Do you have any questions,” she said.

After students typed up their feelings, Lynnes opened up the class for discussion.

“A few classes had some questions here and there but mostly they were pretty quiet,” she said. “But I was able to read their responses on what they had written and then I can respond to those individually and then I can address any overarching themes next time we’re together.”

Parents were also interested in the classroom discussion. Altoona High School parent Angela Brathall said she wants her kids talking about their reaction to Wednesday’s events.

“I think it’s just, you know, talking to the kids about what happened, you know, how they’re feeling about it. To me, it’s more about like how it’s affecting them. Not necessarily like opinions or anything but how it felt to them to witness it happen,” she said.

For Lynnes though, the key was not forcing her students to share their opinions.

“The biggest thing I thought is just letting students be able to express themselves if they want to so that all voices are heard,” she said. “Students are feel like they’re heard if they want to be heard.”

Lynnes said she got some ideas on how to discuss Wednesday’s events from other social studies teachers on Facebook.

She said her goal is to teach her student how to think, not what to think.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.