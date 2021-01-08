Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are about a week and a half from the governor’s mask mandate expiring. Eau Claire’s leaders are getting ready in case that happens.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering whether or not Governor Tony Evers can legally declare multiple emergency declarations for the same event. If the court determines he cannot, Eau Claire County may take matters into their own hands. If the state mask mandate expires, the city and county plan to propose their own order.

Eau Claire Board Chair member Nick Smiar says it’s their duty to protect people.

“The virus is spreading and we do have a problem in the county so we think it is important that we do what we can do to protect our citizens.”

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld agrees.

“The reason for this is for our health and our safety. We feel this is an important part of ensuring that to our residents.”

Smiar says if passed, this ordinance could last until June. The proposed legislation was written up by the city and county with input by the health department.

“The emphasis is not on enforcement procedures. The emphasis is putting something in place that will limit the virus,” Smiar said.

“Our intentions are not to give citations or hopefully not to have any enforcement. Our community has worked hard at practicing these recommendations,” Weld adds.

The City County Health Department says the City County Board of Health, Eau Claire County Board and Eau Claire City Council will have several public comment opportunities over the next month for community members to provide feedback.

“Obviously there are going to be people who don’t like this, they’re not in favor of it. They have the right to speak and they have the right to share their opinion and we have the obligation to take that into account,” Smiar said.

The ordinance is being discussed at a joint meeting of the County “Committee on Administration” and the “Board of Health” next Tuesday. There will be five meetings allowing for public comment on the proposal. You can find that list here.

