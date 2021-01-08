Kiwanis Club donates $25,000 to library’s Story Builder Campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library receives a generous donation from an organization that focuses on kids.

The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire donated $25,000 to the library’s Story Builder Campaign. In return, the club will get a room in its honor with the new expansion. The room will be called the Stroller Room, where parents are able to drop off strollers to enjoy the library.

Kiwanis Club President-elect Thomas Mihajlov says this is a great way to show how much the club cares for the community.

“With all the things it does really is a center for kids in the community and with Kiwanis it’s all about the kids, that’s what we’re really focused on,” he said.

The Story Builder Campaign is trying to raise $7 million in private funds for the library expansion.

