More than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases in WI

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 52 new cases for a total of 9,682. The seven-day positivity average sits at 33.7 percent. The county also adds one new death for a total of 84.

Chippewa County adds 83 cases for a total of 6,176.

In La Crosse County, 48 more positive cases are counted for a total of 10,593.

Dunn County reports another COVID-19 related death for a total of 25. The county also adds 36 positive tests for a total of 3,688.

Buffalo County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The health department says in the past week, the number of new lab-confirmed cases in Buffalo County has more than doubled. The total number of lab-confirmed cases is now more than 1,000. Community members are encouraged to stay home as much as possible and continue safe practices.

Trempealeau County has identified a location where at least one COVID-19 positive individual visited while they were contagious. Public Health is working to determine high risk close contacts to the individuals and are notifying them directly. Anyone who was at the location should consider themselves a medium risk exposure. Date: 1/6/2021 Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Location: The Pub, 343 S. Dettloff Drive, Arcadia

STATEWIDE STATS

More than half a million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus in the 11 months and 3 days since the virus first appeared in the Badger State.

There have been 502,012 confirmed cases, after 3,474 new cases were identified Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 10,602 results came back for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. About 1 in 3 was positive. It caused the 7-day average to jump to 2,715. The remaining 7,128 results were negative. This was the second day in a row with more than 10,000 test results, which hadn’t happened since December 18.

It was also the second day in a row with a tally of 40 deaths, raising the death toll to 5,119. The state is averaging 36 deaths a day over the past week. The death rate was steady at 1.02% for a third day.

The 7-day averages for cases and deaths both hit three-month lows in the past week or two but are now rising.

To date, 2,892,550 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, which is equal to 49.7% of the state’s population.

The percentage of active cases continues to rise again. It’s now 5.9% of all known cases since last February, or 29,688 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The state says 93.1% of coronavirus patients, or 467,069 people, are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 136 more COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday afternoon, causing the 7-day average to jump to 115 patients a day in the past week. A month ago that average was around 164 a day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Thursday there were 1,077 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 244 in intensive care.

On Friday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t handling any overflow patients for hospitals in the state but had 4 people receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy. The field hospital has treated 170 people since it was established in October to take patients who are close to discharge but still need some care, such as oxygen treatments.

Hospital Readiness

In Thursday’s update, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 208 ICU beds (14.2%) and 1,858 of all types of medical beds (22.6%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

Testing

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 22,552 results Thursday, including 1,847 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined for a second day and is now 11.1%. These results are very preliminary and always at least a day behind the official DHS daily summary; they include negative tests undergoing further review and take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than multiple tests is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Vaccinations

In a health briefing Thursday, Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said about 105,000 people received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those also received their second dose. The state is averaging about 4,773 vaccinations per day since the first shots were given on December 15.

Palm reiterated that everyone in Wisconsin who wants to be vaccinated will get the vaccine but it may take several months. Wisconsin is still in “Phase 1A” of the vaccinations, focusing on health care workers and the residents and staff at nursing homes and senior living facilities. Some EMS crews and essential frontline workers are also getting the vaccine. Palm emphasized the need to wear face masks and keep a social distance, saying, “It will be months before we can return to normal habits.”

FRIDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Barron – 4,629 cases (+44) (58 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,054 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,093 cases (+26) (67 deaths)

Clark – 2,886 cases (+20) (53 deaths)

Dunn – 3,652 cases (+18) (24 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,630 cases (+82) (83 deaths) (+3)

Jackson - 2,439 cases (+10) (18 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,545 cases (+63) (63 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,621 cases (+28) (25 deaths)

Pepin – 697 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,054 cases (+41) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,187 cases (+20) (25 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,143 cases (+18) (14 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,608 cases (+48) (28 deaths)

Taylor - 1,626 cases (+10) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,074 cases (+16) (30 deaths)

Vernon – 1,607 cases (+25) (30 deaths)

Washburn – 1,070 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Wood – 5,840 cases (+23) (54 deaths)

