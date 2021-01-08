Advertisement

Remains of 115th Fighter Wing pilot return home

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash. Today, his remains returned...
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash. Today, his remains returned to Madison.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A hero’s welcome took place on Saturday to honor Major Durwood “Hawk” Jones’ remains return home after he died in a military jet crash in December.

His remains arrived from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Maj. Jones was killed when his F-16 crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, all military personnel who are killed in the line of duty are received through the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office in Dover.

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.

.
.(WMTV)

Following the arrival, a processional began at approximately 11:45 a.m. from the 115th Fighter Wing’s main gate. It then proceeded to Anderson Street towards Packers Avenue and followed Highway 113 to County Highway M in Westport. The processional headed to Allen Boulevard in Middleton before ending at Cress Funeral and Cremation Services on University Avenue in Madison.

The family is asking for privacy upon the arrival at the funeral home and ask people not to congregate on the funeral home grounds.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The 115th Fighter Wing will honor Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones with a hero's welcome tomorrow, January 9th, as his remains...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered